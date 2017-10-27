Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Just Showed Off Her Bump in New York City

The reality star clearly isn't hiding her pregnancy.

Oct 27, 2017

Khloé Kardashian has been pretty private since her reported pregnancy broke, and has neither confirmed nor denied the news save for a cryptic/teaser-filled video with Kylie Jenner (who, fun fact, is also pregnant).

But unlike Kylie who has barely been seen in public since her pregnancy took the internet by storm, Khloé's getting on with her regularly scheduled appearances—and showed up in NYC to promote her denim brand Good American.

It's been revealed that the designer is expecting a baby boy, and from the looks of her bump in these photos, she's still pretty early along.

In fact, one wouldn't necessarily know she was pregnant if, ya know, it wasn't all anyone could talk about.

It's unclear when Khloé will make an official announcement about her pregnancy, but our money is on it happening during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

