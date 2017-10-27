We Finally Know Who's Replacing Claire Foy in 'The Crown'

Please flail around in royal family-inspired excitement because we finally know who's replacing Claire Foy in seasons three and four of The Crown: Olivia Colman. Who, if you don't already know, IS AN ABSOLUTE GENIUS.

Colman is best known for her role on Broadchurch, which (in the humble opinion of yours truly) is one of the most impressive instances of television acting ever. However, if English crime shows aren't your thing, you might also remember Colman from The Night Manager, where she acted alongside Tom Hiddleston—and won a Golden Globe.

While actress Claire Foy will continue playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown's upcoming season (which drops December 8 on Netflix), Colman will take on the part once we reach the 70s/80s. The new season is said to cover from roughly 1957 to 1964.

SO EXCITED.