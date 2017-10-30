Today's Top Stories
Shocking/Gross: Scott Disick Says He Dated Bella Thorne to "Make Kourtney Mad"

He revealed the truth to Kendall Jenner.

BACKGRID
Oct 30, 2017

In case you'd forgotten, Scott Disick had a brief fling with actress Bella Thorne over the summer, and she was just 19 at the time. And if you're wondering how the Kardashians felt about it, they were distinctly unimpressed.

"They looked so desperate at the airport," Kim Kardashian said during Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (while looking at paparazzi photos of Scott and Bella. "Like who goes to LAX together?"

Getty

Even more shocking, Kendall revealed that she'd spoken to Scott on the phone, who admitted he was using Bella: "He was like, 'Yeah I’m doing it to make Kourtney mad.'"

Kourtney's response? She was busy hanging on a yacht with her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima, but said: "I think this is one of the first times when I was really able to separate Scott and what he was doing...and not be worried what he was up to."

BACKGRID

Bella Thorne hasn't commented on the revelations from Sunday's episode as of yet, but she clearly doesn't deserve to be treated this way. Meanwhile, after their split she had this to say: "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f*cking dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Whoa, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"

