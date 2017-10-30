Selena Photographed Getting *Very* Close to Justin Bieber as The Weeknd Unfollows Her Family

Justin Bieber and Selena have been hanging out non-stop lately, and while The Weeknd is reportedly cool with it, he also just unfollowed a slew of her friends and family on Instagram, including her mother, her friend Francia Raisa, and her assistant.

The Weeknd unfollow Theresa, Mandy, Raquelle, Francia and Mandy !!!!! — Â (@stella_90s) October 29, 2017

#INFO: The Weeknd a unfollow Theresa, l'assistante/amie de Selena, Mandy, la mère de Selena et 2 comptes sur Abelena sur Instagram — The Weeknd France (@thewkndFR) October 29, 2017

This news comes after slightly "incriminating" photos of Justin and Selena were taken at his house on Sunday, where they were seen in extremely close proximity. The photos in question are over at the Daily Mail.

They were also spotted having breakfast together on Sunday: "They just sat at a table and chatted for a while, no hand holding or anything, the conversation seemed lighthearted,” a source tells Us Weekly (FYI, there's a photo on TMZ). "They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together."

The pair also attended a church service together on the same day, and were seen by fans:

[Video]: Selena Gomez seen with Justin Bieber at Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California today! pic.twitter.com/AR4xLtvyZx — LifeWithSelG™ Media (@LWSGMedia) October 29, 2017

As of now, The Weeknd still follows Selena herself on Instagram.