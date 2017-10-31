Today's Top Stories
​Bella Hadid Couldn't Be Less Bothered by The Weeknd and Selena's Split

She literally spent the day drinking wine and eating ice cream.

Instagram
Oct 31, 2017

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have broken up after 10 months of dating, and everyone is *extremely* focused on what went wrong, why they went their separate ways, and whether or not Justin Bieber has anything to do with it. Well, everyone except Bella Hadid, who clearly could not give a toss what's up with her ex-boyfriend, because she's too busy having the time of her life in Italy.

Literally, she's just hanging out smelling flowers:

A perfect moment.. 💜 @gabsxriella 💜🔓

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

And drinking wine. (Side note: these photos might as well be captioned "when your ex's new relationship doesn't work out.")

🖼💙🖼

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Oh, and then there's all the ice cream she's eating (scroll on the Instagram below) and all the art she's seeing.

color scheme: cotton candy🔮🍬🥂

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Instagram

Wait, sorry, The Weeknd who?

