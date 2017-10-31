​Bella Hadid Couldn't Be Less Bothered by The Weeknd and Selena's Split

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have broken up after 10 months of dating, and everyone is *extremely* focused on what went wrong, why they went their separate ways, and whether or not Justin Bieber has anything to do with it. Well, everyone except Bella Hadid, who clearly could not give a toss what's up with her ex-boyfriend, because she's too busy having the time of her life in Italy.



Literally, she's just hanging out smelling flowers:

A perfect moment.. 💜 @gabsxriella 💜🔓 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

And drinking wine. (Side note: these photos might as well be captioned "when your ex's new relationship doesn't work out.")

🖼💙🖼 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

My girl Bella glowing, living life and having the best time surrounded by great people and good vibes 🦋 my unproblematic, radiant and gorgeous princess !! A post shared by Bella Hadid Latest (@bellahadidlatest) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Oh, and then there's all the ice cream she's eating (scroll on the Instagram below) and all the art she's seeing.

color scheme: cotton candy🔮🍬🥂 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Wait, sorry, The Weeknd who?