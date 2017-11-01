Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Reached New Levels of Iconic with Their Halloween Costumes

BABY LUNA, THOUGH!

Nov 1, 2017

In all honestly, we have pretty high expectations of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Baby Luna when it comes to Halloween. And damn, did they deliver this year, with Chrissy dressing as singer Carmen Miranda (check out that fruit-covered headdress!), and John Legend going as Groucho Marx. His mustache will forever haunt our Halloween dreams.

Snapchat

But as good as these two look, the real gem is Baby Luna, who went as a pineapple to match her parents. Our hearts are exploding.

JUST LOOK AT HOW SWEET SHE IS!

All other costumes are irrelevant, bye.

