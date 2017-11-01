Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Reached New Levels of Iconic with Their Halloween Costumes

In all honestly, we have pretty high expectations of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Baby Luna when it comes to Halloween. And damn, did they deliver this year, with Chrissy dressing as singer Carmen Miranda (check out that fruit-covered headdress!), and John Legend going as Groucho Marx. His mustache will forever haunt our Halloween dreams.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Snapchat

But as good as these two look, the real gem is Baby Luna, who went as a pineapple to match her parents. Our hearts are exploding.

Snapchat

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

JUST LOOK AT HOW SWEET SHE IS!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

All other costumes are irrelevant, bye.