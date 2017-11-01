Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Basically Wore the Exact Same Selena Costume as Demi Lovato

Who wore it better? (Answer: they both nailed it.)

Nov 1, 2017

Because one can never been too extra, Kim Kardashian broke out yet *another* Halloween costume this year, this time dressing as musical legend Selena Quintanilla.

She even broke into a dance to really embrace the role.

Kim wore a rendition of Selena's famous purple jumpsuit, but if it looks strikingly familiar, it might be because Demi Lovato wore the exact same Halloween look a few days ago:

FYI, Kim also dressed as Aaliyah (and received backlash), Madonna, and Cher for Halloween. Never not doing the most!

