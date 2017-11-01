Kim Kardashian Basically Wore the Exact Same Selena Costume as Demi Lovato

Because one can never been too extra, Kim Kardashian broke out yet *another* Halloween costume this year, this time dressing as musical legend Selena Quintanilla.

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017

She even broke into a dance to really embrace the role.

Kim wore a rendition of Selena's famous purple jumpsuit, but if it looks strikingly familiar, it might be because Demi Lovato wore the exact same Halloween look a few days ago:

A post shared by Demi Lovato fanpage ❤ (@_demi_lovato_fanpage1) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

FYI, Kim also dressed as Aaliyah (and received backlash), Madonna, and Cher for Halloween. Never not doing the most!