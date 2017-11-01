Kim Kardashian Basically Wore the Exact Same Selena Costume as Demi Lovato

Because one can never been too extra, Kim Kardashian broke out yet *another* Halloween costume this year, this time dressing as musical legend Selena Quintanilla.
She even broke into a dance to really embrace the role.
Kim wore a rendition of Selena's famous purple jumpsuit, but if it looks strikingly familiar, it might be because Demi Lovato wore the exact same Halloween look a few days ago:
FYI, Kim also dressed as Aaliyah (and received backlash), Madonna, and Cher for Halloween. Never not doing the most!