Today's Top Stories
1
Why Conservative Women Defend Sexist Men
2
12 Unanswered Questions from 'Stranger Things 2'
3
My Month-Long Journey Using CBD-Infused Products
4
Inside The Wing's New Soho Location
5
10 Dream Wedding Looks for Cardi B and Offset

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Dramatic Split from Ben Affleck

"My relationship self-destructed in front of the entire world."

Getty
Nov 1, 2017

In the event that you've blocked out the entirety of 2002, Jennifer Lopez dated Ben Affleck and their couple name was #Bennifer. He even made an appearance in her video for "Jenny from the Block," which...nope:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As you can tell, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times, but mostly, it was when Gigli came out—AKA one of the worst movies of all time. And looking back, Jennifer Lopez has some thoughts.

"I was eviscerated," she told Vanity Fair of Gigli's aftermath (and of her highly publicized breakup with Ben). "I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything."

She says it took her two years to get over the downfall of her relationship and the movie's bad reviews: "My relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."

Nowadays, Lopez is in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez and completely slaying her career. Affleck is currently dating Lindsay Shookus.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Hilarie Burton Accuses Ben Affleck Of Groping Her
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Middleton | ELLE UK Kate Middleton shows off growing baby bump
Kendall and Kourtney On Pregnancy Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
David and Victoria Beckham | ELLE UK David Beckham Took Halloween Too Far This Year
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Rings
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Just Won Halloween
Kim Kardashian Dressed as Selena Quintanilla
Heidi Klum for Halloween Heidi Klum's "Thriller" Werewolf Costume
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Costume = Iconic
Celebrities react to NYC | ELLE UK Celebrities React To NYC Terror Attack
Kate Middleton What Kate Middleton Did Before Royal Life