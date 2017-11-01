Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Dramatic Split from Ben Affleck

In the event that you've blocked out the entirety of 2002, Jennifer Lopez dated Ben Affleck and their couple name was #Bennifer. He even made an appearance in her video for "Jenny from the Block," which...nope:

As you can tell, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times, but mostly, it was when Gigli came out—AKA one of the worst movies of all time. And looking back, Jennifer Lopez has some thoughts.

"I was eviscerated," she told Vanity Fair of Gigli's aftermath (and of her highly publicized breakup with Ben). "I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything."

She says it took her two years to get over the downfall of her relationship and the movie's bad reviews: "My relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."



Nowadays, Lopez is in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez and completely slaying her career. Affleck is currently dating Lindsay Shookus.