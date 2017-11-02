Today's Top Stories
Watch Channing Tatum Tell His Daughter He Ate All Her Halloween Candy in This Hilarious Home Video

"That's not funny."

Nov 2, 2017

Channing Tatum guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, and took part in the show's annual "I told my kids I ate all their Halloween candy" challenge.

Tatum shared a home video of himself breaking the news to his daughter Everly, who didn't exactly take it well. Meaning, she ran over to her mom Jenna Dewan Tatum, buried her face in Jenna's legs, and then deadpanned "That's not funny" when her dad finally came clean.

Too cruel. Also, someone please start a petition to have Channing Tatum host more late night TV shows, kay thanks.

