The cast of Disney's live action The Lion King has been blessed with the holy presence of Beyoncé, who will play Nala. And, as you might expect, the internet has lost any semblance of chill it once possessed—though let's be clear: it was already the least chill place ever.

Reactions to Beyoncé's casting news ranged from shaking, to crying, to flailing, and we've rounded up the most extra responses Twitter could come up with.

I am glad the Lion King is being rebooted so we can remember Scar can only be President for so long before Beyoncé shows up & fixes it — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) November 2, 2017

How the Disney exec that closed Beyonce's Lion King deal was greeted when they came into work today pic.twitter.com/227IcvnQaE — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 2, 2017

me: stop remaking Disney movies!



*sees new Lion King cast*



me: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SEVENYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/GMtBjPjo1n — Mamaloo Akbar (@MamoudouNDiaye) November 1, 2017

nala: im here to bring you back home

simba: pic.twitter.com/yEoqBvl4BV — aristotle (@butchdeIoria) November 1, 2017

Us: Beyoncé post your Halloween look!!



Bey: I’m starring in the Lion King as Nala bitch pic.twitter.com/PiiPSoDvRP — ㅤً (@The__Prototype) November 1, 2017

WHY IS SUMMER OF 2019 SO FAR AWAY #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/seb2mmbZJW — Allie (@Fergyonce) November 1, 2017

i’m realizing that with this lion king remake beyonce is gonna be singing “can you feel the love tonight” with donald glover and oh shit — james (@strawberryjamal) November 2, 2017

In the remake of the Lion King Beyoncé will leave Simba and take over the Kingdom and be the ruler we always needed. pic.twitter.com/3uQV936EdO — Tomas (@iblameTomas) November 2, 2017

Could not be more ready for this proverbial jelly.