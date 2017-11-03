Jennifer Lawrence Interviews Kim Kardashian About Reggie Bush and Dildos

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Jennifer Lawrence guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, and interviewed Kim Kardashian in quite possibly the greatest 18 minutes of all time. Honestly, the best thing you can do for yourself in this moment is watch the entire video above, but here's a list of topics covered:

1. The fact that Reggie Bush's new girlfriend looks exactly like Kim.

2. The time Jennifer Lawrence got naked in Kris Jenner's closet and demanded that Kanye and Kim style her.

3. Whether or not Kim and Kanye fart in front of each other.

4. How Kim's KKW products look like dildos.

5. Selena getting back together with Justin (to quote J.Law: "I don't KNOW what to think.")

6. Whether or not OJ Simpson did it.

WE ARE NOT WORTHY.