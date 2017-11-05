Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Spent the Weekend Together at Church

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been spending a lot of time together over the past week, which culminated in them attending Hillsong Conference this weekend. The spiritual conference is taking place in Los Angeles right now, and the pair have been spotted there several times over the past few days.

Gomez even gave a speech, which apparently got a standing ovation from the crowd:

November 4th: Selena Gomez sharing her story at a #HillsongConference at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. [We do not own this video] {J} A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates. (@teenholllywood.ud) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

And they were both seen outside the conference, getting into a car:

Plus, Selena wore several chic outfits throughout the conference, including this beautiful black dress, with a pair of black boots:

Please tell me this is confirmation that Justin and Selena are officially back together?!