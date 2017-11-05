Today's Top Stories
1
Natalia Dyer on That Steamy Stranger Things Scene
2
These Are Going to Be the Biggest Movies of Winter
3
Every Terrible Thing Stress Does to Your Body
4
Inside The Wing's New Soho Location
5
10 Dream Wedding Looks for Cardi B and Offset

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Spent the Weekend Together at Church

Selena even gave a speech at the Hillsong Conference.

Nov 5, 2017

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been spending a lot of time together over the past week, which culminated in them attending Hillsong Conference this weekend. The spiritual conference is taking place in Los Angeles right now, and the pair have been spotted there several times over the past few days.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Gomez even gave a speech, which apparently got a standing ovation from the crowd:

And they were both seen outside the conference, getting into a car:

GEVA / Maciel / Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
GICE RMLA VICE / BACKGRID

Plus, Selena wore several chic outfits throughout the conference, including this beautiful black dress, with a pair of black boots:

GICE RMLA VICE / BACKGRID

Please tell me this is confirmation that Justin and Selena are officially back together?!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Cutest Moments
20 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Full List of the Allegations Against Kevin Spacey
Kylie Addresses Pregnancy Rumors for First Time
Uma Thurman Is "Waiting to Feel Less Angry"
Selena Gomez Justin Bieber Justin Reportedly Waiting for Selena
Sophie Turner Joe Jonas engagement party Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Engagement Party
Chris Patt Anna Faris Jack Chris Pratt Posted Cute Family Photo on Instagram
Kim and Kanye at Kendall's Birthday Party
This 'GOT' Couple Reunited in Real Life