Today's Top Stories
1
Natalia Dyer on That Steamy Stranger Things Scene
2
These Are Going to Be the Biggest Movies of Winter
3
Every Terrible Thing Stress Does to Your Body
4
Inside The Wing's New Soho Location
5
10 Dream Wedding Looks for Cardi B and Offset

Kourtney Kardashian Recounts Meeting Her New Boyfriend the Night Before Kim's Robbery

The family mistook him for at translator when he came to help out.

Nov 6, 2017
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kourtney Kardashian has been insanely private about her relationship with Younes Bendjima, but she finally opened up about how they met during Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Turns out Kim's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd was the first to point him out, telling Kourtney "this guy's cute over here." He was with friends of friends at the time, but kept avoiding the oldest Kardashian sister.

Related Story
Kourtney's Thoughts on Scott's Cannes Hookups

"He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?'" Kourtney told Khloé. "I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It's five in the morning. We're leaving.' And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.'"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Their second hangout happened on the night of Kim's robbery in Paris, and when Younes offered to help, the family mistook him for a translator: "We went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I'm not leaving you guys,' and he like had to translate everything."

Khloé's reaction? "I heard Kim say he was the translator. Who knew?!"

Who knew indeed.

Related Stories
Kendall and Kourtney On Pregnancy Rumors
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Talk Love
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon Celebrities React to Sutherland Springs Shooting
Blake Lively Blake Lively Is Unrecognizable on Film Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Diplo Was Just *Extremely* Rude About Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner Is Fully Bonkers in This Prank Vide
Ashley Graham's Date Night Outfit Is the Sexiest
Bella Hadid Photographs Fight with Kendall Jenner
Ben Affleck twitter Ben Affleck "Addressing" Behavior After Claims
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Cutest Moments
20 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Attended Church