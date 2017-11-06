Today's Top Stories
1
Natalia Dyer on That Steamy Stranger Things Scene
2
These Are Going to Be the Biggest Movies of Winter
3
Every Terrible Thing Stress Does to Your Body
4
Inside The Wing's New Soho Location
5
10 Dream Wedding Looks for Cardi B and Offset

You Need to Take Five Minutes and Appreciate Kris Jenner Acting Bonkers in This Prank Video

"I shave my back."

Nov 6, 2017
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kris Jenner recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and while everyone was busy concentrating on her comments (or lack thereof) about Kylie and Khloé's alleged pregnancies, they completely overlooked her truly incredible prank with Ellen—which involved Kris showing up to a Dollar Store and acting completely nutty.

Like, feast your eyes on this delectable internet treat:

Other highlights include Kris introducing herself by saying, “Hi, I’m Kris Jenner, I’m a big celebrity,” asking how much wine can fit into a trash can, and saying the sentence, "I shave my back." We're not worthy.

Related Stories
Kris Jenner Talks Kylie and Khloe’s Pregnancies
kendall jenner | ELLE UK
Kris Jenner On Kendall's Spinoff Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon Celebrities React to Sutherland Springs Shooting
Blake Lively Blake Lively Is Unrecognizable on Film Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Diplo Was Just *Extremely* Rude About Taylor Swift
Ashley Graham's Date Night Outfit Is the Sexiest
Bella Hadid Photographs Fight with Kendall Jenner
How Kourtney Kardashian Met Her Boyfriend
Ben Affleck twitter Ben Affleck "Addressing" Behavior After Claims
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Cutest Moments
20 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Attended Church