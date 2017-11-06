You Need to Take Five Minutes and Appreciate Kris Jenner Acting Bonkers in This Prank Video

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kris Jenner recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and while everyone was busy concentrating on her comments (or lack thereof) about Kylie and Khloé's alleged pregnancies, they completely overlooked her truly incredible prank with Ellen—which involved Kris showing up to a Dollar Store and acting completely nutty.

Like, feast your eyes on this delectable internet treat:

Other highlights include Kris introducing herself by saying, “Hi, I’m Kris Jenner, I’m a big celebrity,” asking how much wine can fit into a trash can, and saying the sentence, "I shave my back." We're not worthy.