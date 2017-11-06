You might remember that back in the day, Diplo tweeted a very insulting remark about Taylor Swift's body, and was raked through the internet coals as a result:

Get Taylor Swift A Booty https://t.co/RpkB8JExSV — diplo (@diplo) November 12, 2014

Well, apparently he's back at it, this time insulting her new music. "Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again," he reportedly told Rolling Stone. "They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don't want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.' That music doesn't relate to them at all. I don't think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift."

Swift fans responded by spamming Diplo's Instagram with snake and poop emojis (classic):

Instagram

The thing is, Taylor Swift isn't trying to relate to Diplo, or anyone. She's trying to write an album about *her* experience, and considering it's doing pretty well in the charts, that approach seems to be be working?



In any case, Diplo has responded by tweeting, "calm down swifties 'all too well' is one of my fav songs."