Today's Top Stories
1
Natalia Dyer on That Steamy Stranger Things Scene
2
These Are Going to Be the Biggest Movies of Winter
3
Every Terrible Thing Stress Does to Your Body
4
Inside The Wing's New Soho Location
5
10 Dream Wedding Looks for Cardi B and Offset

Diplo Was Just *Extremely* Rude About Taylor Swift's New Music and Her Fans Are Furious

Their feud continues.

Getty
Nov 6, 2017

You might remember that back in the day, Diplo tweeted a very insulting remark about Taylor Swift's body, and was raked through the internet coals as a result:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Well, apparently he's back at it, this time insulting her new music. "Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again," he reportedly told Rolling Stone. "They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don't want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.' That music doesn't relate to them at all. I don't think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift."

Swift fans responded by spamming Diplo's Instagram with snake and poop emojis (classic):

Instagram

The thing is, Taylor Swift isn't trying to relate to Diplo, or anyone. She's trying to write an album about *her* experience, and considering it's doing pretty well in the charts, that approach seems to be be working?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In any case, Diplo has responded by tweeting, "calm down swifties 'all too well' is one of my fav songs."

Related Stories
taylor swift 1989
Let's Decode TSwift's "Call It What You Want"
Messages You Missed in Taylor's New Video
All the Joe Alywyn References in Taylor's Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon Celebrities React to Sutherland Springs Shooting
Blake Lively Blake Lively Is Unrecognizable on Film Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kris Jenner Is Fully Bonkers in This Prank Vide
Ashley Graham's Date Night Outfit Is the Sexiest
Bella Hadid Photographs Fight with Kendall Jenner
How Kourtney Kardashian Met Her Boyfriend
Ben Affleck twitter Ben Affleck "Addressing" Behavior After Claims
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Cutest Moments
20 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Attended Church