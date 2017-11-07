Today's Top Stories
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Isn't Really Pregnant Thanks to This Snapchat

FBI, you recruiting?

SplashNews
Nov 7, 2017

Several weeks ago, reports surfaced that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, and the internet collectively decided that yep, sure, we're going with this. While Kylie hasn't confirmed the news herself, she hasn't exactly denied it—and honestly, between that video teasing "so many babies!" and the fact that she's all but disappeared from the public eye, a pregnancy seems likely.

That said, Kylie's latest snapchat has fans convinced that perhaps she *isn't* actually pregnant, and has been trolling us this entire time. Why? 'Cause she bought tampons for a road trip.

Of course, these tampons might not be for Kylie, as this is a girls' trip. As in, more than one girl. Or, they do belong to her and everything is a lie. Either way.

