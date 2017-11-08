Taylor Swift Posted Her 'Reputation' Tracklist and Fans Have So Many Theories

In response to her Reputation tracklist leaking online, Taylor Swift dropped the full list of songs on Instagram (look what you made her do, internet), and fans are fully spiraling.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

The album will have 15 tracks total (including a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Future), and the list of names is almost too much for the Swift fandom to handle. People are freaking out—and apparently think she'll be announcing her engagement to Joe Alwyn on track 15:

What if we find out on track 15 that @taylorswift13 IS ENGAGED?! (And that’s why everyone cried??) — Swift•ish (@SwiftishPodcast) November 6, 2017

If track 15 is where Taylor sings about getting engaged, I will freaking cry puddles of happy tears!!!! @taylorswift13 #REPUTATION — Ely Belly 🐍❤️ (@swiftie_1990) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile, some fans are focusing on her sneaky shout out to the number 13:

Call It What You Want is track 14 and is 3 minutes 23 seconds long



1+4+3+2+3 = 13

TAYLOR SWIFT IS SO GENIUS WOW#CallItWhatYouWant — maria (@swiftcutelover) November 3, 2017

While some fear she might be trying to start something with Katy Perry:

Taylor Swift

Reputation

Track 4

Don’t Blame Me



I swear if this is for Katy... pic.twitter.com/dkH1ajpH8w — ً (@kxtysboy) November 7, 2017

And finally, there are the people who are reading into things like font placement, because sure:

@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 I love that the track list is printed on the left side of her face as opposed to the right on the cover: her side of the story vs. The media's #Reputation #Reputationtracklist pic.twitter.com/yizRYkdIQZ — DomJeans (@doMMM88) November 8, 2017

In conclusion, cannot ❤️ wait ❤️ for ❤️ this ❤️ album.