Today's Top Stories
1
"Sexual Harassment Is a Man's Issue"
2
What You Need to Know About 'Stranger Things' 3
3
To Buy or Not to Buy: Analyzing 10 Fashion Trends
4
9 Truly Insane Old-Hollywood Conspiracy Theories
5
Unique Wedding Dresses for Nontraditional Brides

Taylor Swift Posted Her 'Reputation' Tracklist and Fans Have So Many Theories

Some people think she'll announce her engagement in track 15.

Getty
Nov 8, 2017

In response to her Reputation tracklist leaking online, Taylor Swift dropped the full list of songs on Instagram (look what you made her do, internet), and fans are fully spiraling.

3 days until #reputation

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The album will have 15 tracks total (including a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Future), and the list of names is almost too much for the Swift fandom to handle. People are freaking out—and apparently think she'll be announcing her engagement to Joe Alwyn on track 15:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meanwhile, some fans are focusing on her sneaky shout out to the number 13:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While some fear she might be trying to start something with Katy Perry:

And finally, there are the people who are reading into things like font placement, because sure:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In conclusion, cannot ❤️ wait ❤️ for ❤️ this ❤️ album.

Related Stories
taylor swift 1989
Let's Decode TSwift's "Call It What You Want"
TSwift's "Gorgeous" Used to Be More About an Ex
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Taylor, Katy & Harry to perform at the VS show?
13 celebrity love triangles to seek your teeth into
Celebrity Love Triangles to Sink Your Teeth Into
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ed Westwick Denies Rape Allegation
Sarah Hyland Defends Taylor Swift Against Rumors
Kate Middleton Wore a Repeat Maternity Dress
caitlyn jenner Caitlyn Jenner Disses Kardashians Again
Jon Hamm home You Can Rent Jon Hamm's NYC Pad at $15,000 a Month
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Is a Stylish Scotsman
Adam & Behati's Baby's Gender Is Revealed
How Channing Told Jenna He'd Been a Stripper