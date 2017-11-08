Taylor Swift Posted Her 'Reputation' Tracklist and Fans Have So Many Theories

In response to her Reputation tracklist leaking online, Taylor Swift dropped the full list of songs on Instagram (look what you made her do, internet), and fans are fully spiraling.
The album will have 15 tracks total (including a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Future), and the list of names is almost too much for the Swift fandom to handle. People are freaking out—and apparently think she'll be announcing her engagement to Joe Alwyn on track 15:
Meanwhile, some fans are focusing on her sneaky shout out to the number 13:
While some fear she might be trying to start something with Katy Perry:
And finally, there are the people who are reading into things like font placement, because sure:
In conclusion, cannot ❤️ wait ❤️ for ❤️ this ❤️ album.