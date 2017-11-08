Today's Top Stories
1
"Sexual Harassment Is a Man's Issue"
2
What You Need to Know About 'Stranger Things' 3
3
To Buy or Not to Buy: Analyzing 10 Fashion Trends
4
9 Truly Insane Old-Hollywood Conspiracy Theories
5
Unique Wedding Dresses for Nontraditional Brides

Sarah Hyland Defends Taylor Swift Against Plastic Surgery Allegations

YES, Sarah Hyland, EXACTLY THIS.

Getty
Nov 8, 2017

Hot off the heels of justifiably going in on people critiquing her personal appearance, Sarah Hyland has come to the defense of Taylor Swift after a magazine wrote a piece speculating about whether or not she'd had plastic surgery.

"CAN YOU F*CKING STOP?!?!" Hyland tweeted. "Let's empower women instead of judging their looks. There's more to us than that. Guess you can't teach stupid..."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hyland has been a vocal supporter of Swift, and even low-key announced (kinda-sorta-maybe) her relationship with The Bachelor's Wells Adams using a quote from the pop star's new song "Call It What You Want."

Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Cheers to women supporting each other.

Related Stories
Taylor Swift Posts 'Reputation' Track List
Diplo Was Just *Extremely* Rude About Taylor Swift
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Taylor, Katy & Harry to perform at the VS show?
13 celebrity love triangles to seek your teeth into
Celebrity Love Triangles to Sink Your Teeth Into
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ed Westwick Denies Rape Allegation
Kate Middleton Wore a Repeat Maternity Dress
caitlyn jenner Caitlyn Jenner Disses Kardashians Again
Taylor Swift Posts 'Reputation' Track List
Jon Hamm home You Can Rent Jon Hamm's NYC Pad at $15,000 a Month
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Is a Stylish Scotsman
Adam & Behati's Baby's Gender Is Revealed
How Channing Told Jenna He'd Been a Stripper