Sarah Hyland Defends Taylor Swift Against Plastic Surgery Allegations

Hot off the heels of justifiably going in on people critiquing her personal appearance, Sarah Hyland has come to the defense of Taylor Swift after a magazine wrote a piece speculating about whether or not she'd had plastic surgery.
"CAN YOU F*CKING STOP?!?!" Hyland tweeted. "Let's empower women instead of judging their looks. There's more to us than that. Guess you can't teach stupid..."
Hyland has been a vocal supporter of Swift, and even low-key announced (kinda-sorta-maybe) her relationship with The Bachelor's Wells Adams using a quote from the pop star's new song "Call It What You Want."
Cheers to women supporting each other.