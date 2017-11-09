Watch Taylor Swift Hilariously React to Winning a CMA During Rehearsals for 'Saturday Night Live'

Leave it up to Taylor Swift to casually win a Country Music Award while promoting a pop album. The star took home the award for Song of the Year for writing Little Big Town’s hit "Better Man," and she was *extremely* here for it.

The thing is, Taylor's currently in New York City rehearsing for Saturday Night Live, and wasn't able to attend the CMAs. So, naturally, she watched them on TV and posted a video of herself reacting to the win—and guys: She has a new "I won" face. Which is mostly just the face of abject confusion.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I️ LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs. pic.twitter.com/3QT7bX6yOe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 9, 2017

Check out SNL on November 11 to hear Taylor perform not one, but two of her new songs. Bless!

Call it what you want but a legend still can win a cma in 2017 even though she has been doing pop since 2014 — aus (@oldscarf_) November 9, 2017