Carrie Underwood Broke Down While Singing the CMA Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

The Country Music Awards aired a heartbreaking In Memoriam dedicated in part to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting—and Carrie Underwood sang "Softly and Tenderly" during it.

"This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family," she said in her opening remarks. "So, tonight we're gonna do what families do: come together, pray together and cry together, too."

The performance was highly emotional for Carrie, who started crying as photos of victims of the Las Vegas shooting appeared on the screen behind her. Watch below: