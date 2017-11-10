Taylor Swift's Tom Hiddleston Breakup Song Is Here and SHE WENT IN

Reputation is finally here, and one of our burning questions has been answered: YES, Taylor Swift did write a Tom Hiddleston breakup song. Thank god. It's called "Getaway Car" and ohhhh boy, she really went there.

In essence, Tom was the "getaway car" that allowed Taylor to escape her failing relationship with Calvin Harris—but the song begins with Swift explaining that nothing *good* happens in a getaway car. Already not a great sign for Hiddleston, bless his heart.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Then, Taylor launches into what can only be a description of the couple's meeting (and dance session) at the Met Gala.

"It was the best of times, the worst of crimes / I struck a match and blew your mind / But I didn't mean it / And you didn’t see it / The ties were black, the lies were white / In shades of grey in candlelight / I wanted to leave him / I needed a reason."

Then, Taylor goes on to describe knowing that the famously short-lived relationship was doomed from the start:

"I knew it from the first Old Fashioned, we were cursed / We never had a shot, gunshot in the dark."

There are also several references to flying, something Taylor and Tom did a lot of during their brief courtship. Like:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"You were drivin’ the getaway car / We were flyin', but we'd never get far."

And:

"We were jet-set, Bonnie and Clyde / Until I switched to the other side."

Someone please give Tom Hiddleston a hug, because this is just...wow. Listen to the song right over this way.