Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out a Magazine for Photoshopping Her Natural Hair

Actress Lupita Nyong'o has issued a strong statement in response to Grazia Magazine photoshopping her natural hair out of the cover of their most recent issue. The star's hair was originally in a low ponytail, but was altered before publication—a decision that is completely unacceptable and contributes to the cultural problem of black women's hair being marginalized from, as Lupita writes, the "standards of beauty."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too," she writes in the below Instagram post, continuing, "I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage."



Solange also recently took issue with a magazine altering her hair for their cover. She responded by posting the original image, seen below:

dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:25am PDT