Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out a Magazine for Photoshopping Her Natural Hair

"My dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too."

Nov 10, 2017

Actress Lupita Nyong'o has issued a strong statement in response to Grazia Magazine photoshopping her natural hair out of the cover of their most recent issue. The star's hair was originally in a low ponytail, but was altered before publication—a decision that is completely unacceptable and contributes to the cultural problem of black women's hair being marginalized from, as Lupita writes, the "standards of beauty."

"Despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too," she writes in the below Instagram post, continuing, "I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage."

As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Solange also recently took issue with a magazine altering her hair for their cover. She responded by posting the original image, seen below:

dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

