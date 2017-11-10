Mandy Moore Is the Dancing Lady Emoji IRL in This Stunning Red Gown

Mandy Moore made an appearance at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards, and looked jaw-dropping levels of beautiful in a dress that is best described as💃.

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

BUY IT



The gown, by Johanna Ortiz, retails for $2,950.00 at Bergdorf Goodman, and features a delicate cascade of ruffles.

Getty

Mandy is currently starring in This Is Us, and is also hot off the heels of her recent engagement to musician Taylor Goldsmith. She told Extra that they're planning an "intimate and quiet" wedding in "the next little bit." Can't wait to see that dress.