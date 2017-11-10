Today's Top Stories
There's a Giant Nude Photo of Khloé Kardashian in Kourtney's Living Room

That thing is literally bigger than life-size.

Nov 10, 2017

Remember when Khloé Kardashian did that beautiful nude photo shoot as #content for her website?





Well, in a move that only the Kardashians could pull, Kourtney went ahead and blew up her sister's photo to larger than life-sized, and decorated her living room with it. And yes, that's Penelope and Mason playing with it in the background of the video below.





For those of you who might be weirded-out by this, gentle reminder that a) The photo is tasteful and doesn't really show anything but skin, and b) Women's bodies are beautiful, natural, don't simply exist to be objectified, and can absolutely be considered art.


The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots

