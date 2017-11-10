There's a Giant Nude Photo of Khloé Kardashian in Kourtney's Living Room

Remember when Khloé Kardashian did that beautiful nude photo shoot as #content for her website?

❤️ @mrmikerosenthal @jenatkinhair @joycebonelli link in bio ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 22, 2015 at 5:26pm PST

Well, in a move that only the Kardashians could pull, Kourtney went ahead and blew up her sister's photo to larger than life-sized, and decorated her living room with it. And yes, that's Penelope and Mason playing with it in the background of the video below.

yep, that’s auntie koko in the BG A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

For those of you who might be weirded-out by this, gentle reminder that a) The photo is tasteful and doesn't really show anything but skin, and b) Women's bodies are beautiful, natural, don't simply exist to be objectified, and can absolutely be considered art.