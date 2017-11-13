Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrated Their Two-Year Anniversary with a Highly Adorable Kissing Video

Love is real. *breaks down sobbing*

Getty
Nov 13, 2017

Remember last year when literally all your favorite celebrity couples threw up deuces and peaced out of their relationships, breaking your heart in the process—which, considering other events of 2016, was frankly too much to handle? Yeah, so do we/still not over it.

But, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are still going adorably strong—and just celebrated two years of dating by spending the evening together and gifting Instagram with a video of themselves kissing.

Happy 2 Years ZIGI 😍❤️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid 🥊 (@slaygihadid) on

Please note that Gigi captioned this "2 yrs w my favorite human." 😍 Also, here's a still from the video in case you're looking for a not-at-all-weird lock screen photo:

Instagram
