Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrated Their Two-Year Anniversary with a Highly Adorable Kissing Video

Remember last year when literally all your favorite celebrity couples threw up deuces and peaced out of their relationships, breaking your heart in the process—which, considering other events of 2016, was frankly too much to handle? Yeah, so do we/still not over it.

But, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are still going adorably strong—and just celebrated two years of dating by spending the evening together and gifting Instagram with a video of themselves kissing.

Happy 2 Years ZIGI 😍❤️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid 🥊 (@slaygihadid) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Please note that Gigi captioned this "2 yrs w my favorite human." 😍 Also, here's a still from the video in case you're looking for a not-at-all-weird lock screen photo: