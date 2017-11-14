Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom Reportedly Have "No Communication"

It seems like an understatement to say that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom have a complicated history. The pair split up before Odom's accident in 2015, and were then back in each others lives (platonically) while the basketball player recovered from his near-death health crisis.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But despite Khloé playing a crucial role as caregiver, she and her ex are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. "Khloé and Lamar have no communication," a source tells Us Weekly. "She’s aware that he’s off the wagon and she has known it for a long time, so it’s not a surprise to her. She wishes for the best for him."



Khloé has a lot of her plate at the moment thanks to a reported first pregnancy with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as well as running her company Good American. Her divorce from Odom was finalized in 2016, and Lamar checked himself into rehab in December of last year to "maintain his sobriety."