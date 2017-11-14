Amy Schumer Reportedly Has a New Chef Boyfriend, So Yes, She's Truly Living

Amy Schumer has reportedly moved on from her year-and-a-half long relationship with furniture designer Ben Hanisch, and is now dating chef Chris Fischer. Who, judging from his Instagram, is basically a perfect person who lives on a farm and spends his days enjoying food. Goals, dreams, bless up, etc.

Ran into this great guy down in Durham, NC as we are both promoting our books... @mariobatali Getting ready for tonight's meal @il_palio with @teddydiggs A post shared by Chris Fischer (@beetlebungfarm) on Nov 4, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

The new couple were spotted eating dinner together on November 7 (peep a picture over this way), and E! reports that they met through his sister, who is Schumer's personal assistant.

Also important, here is a photo of him with a baby sheep, otherwise known as a lamb.

Sonny ... @multifloramv A post shared by Chris Fischer (@beetlebungfarm) on Apr 29, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

And here's a video of him cooking at his Martha's Vineyard farm for you to vicariously enjoy over an old slice of pizza. You're welcome.