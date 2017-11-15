Kim Kardashian Accidentally Revealed the Gender of Her Third Baby

Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate, and while she's tried to remain relatively private about the experience, she let the gender slip while talking about her recent baby shower on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"People brought toys and gifts, and [North] was opening them all up the next day," she said. "And she goes, 'Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all okay for Baby Sister.'"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

We see what you're doing there North. And we respect it. (Also, LOL at Ellen calling Kim out for accidentally revealing the baby's gender on air in the above video.)

In related news, Kim says that she and Kanye West haven't picked out a name for their daughter (North wants to name her "Star" FYI). "At the baby shower, I was like, 'I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there is something that sticks,'" she said. "We’re freaking out, we have no name."

Very much here for South, East, or West, just saying.