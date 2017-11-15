Today's Top Stories
1
Grown Men Don't "Date" Teenagers, They Abuse Them
2
The Slow Sexual Awakening of Taylor Swift
3
The New Pirelli Calendar Is an Ode to Black Beauty
4
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
5
Meghan Markle's Guide to London

Serena Williams Is Getting Married This Weekend, and Beyoncé and Meghan Markle Might Be There

So ready for this holy union.

Getty
Nov 15, 2017

Tennis champion Serena Williams and Reddit co-founded Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child together on September 1, and now they're making things official. (Though, they seemed pretty official already, obviously.)

Per People, the pair are getting married this coming weekend in New Orleans, and their guest list is the very definition of lit. According to reports, not only will Beyoncé and Jay Z be at the wedding, Kardashian momager Kris Jenner will be in attendance, as will (potentially) actress Meghan Markle, who is close friends with Serena.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling," Meghan's said of their friendship. "The friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto."

FYI, Serena and Alexis began dating in 2015, and their wedding will reportedly be held at New Orleans' Contemporary Arts Center. Too cute.

... but are you ready?

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Serena Williams' Letter About Being Body-Shamed
An Exclusive Look at Serena Williams' Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
An Exclusive Look at 'The Crown' Season 2
Patty Jenkins Denies Gal Gadot's Boycott
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton | ELLE UK Kate Middleton Looks Glowing with Fellow Moms
Watch 'The 'American Crime Story: Versace' Trailer
Taylor Swift Documents Album-Buying Trip
Nicki Minaj's 'Paper' Cover Breaks the Internet
Kim Kardashain Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3
Celebrities React to Australia Same-Sex Marriage
Adriana Lima Adriana Lima's Fitness Secrets
Jenna Fischer Just Gushed About John Krasinski