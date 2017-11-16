Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Didn't Even *Try* to Hide Her Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Party

She is, to be lame, glowing.

Getty
Nov 16, 2017

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancies are one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time thanks to the fact that they've chosen neither to confirm, nor even *address* the news. However, Khloé went ahead and low-key debuted her bump at Kim Kardashian's fragrance launch party, wearing a pair of spandex shorts that showed off her growing stomach.

Instagram

The youngest Kardashian sister is reportedly expecting her first child (apparently it's a baby boy) with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She's said to be due in early 2018, along with Kylie, who's having a little girl.


