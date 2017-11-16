Today's Top Stories
1
Grown Men Don't "Date" Teenagers, They Abuse Them
2
The Slow Sexual Awakening of Taylor Swift
3
The New Pirelli Calendar Is an Ode to Black Beauty
4
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
5
Meghan Markle's Guide to London

Kim Kardashian Drank a Sardine Smoothie to Avoid Confirming Her Sisters' Pregnancies

Oh, and she also ranked her family from best to worst dressed.

Nov 16, 2017

Kim Kardashian showed up on The Late Late Show to play that game where James Corden makes people answer embarassing questions or eat a bunch of disgusting food (bull penis, anyone?), and she delivered.

Not only did Kim willingly rank her sisters from best to worst dressed (her pick for worst is not going to be thrilled), James Corden asked her about Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancies. The alternative to confirming? Drinking a Sardine smoothie.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Obviously, Kim refused to talk about her sisters, so she drank the smoothie. And um....

First she spat it out:

Then she was like, "f*ck:"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And then she gargled and spat out her water on air.

Can we all agree that Kim's latest round of press is her best yet? Time to go re-watch her Jennifer Lawrence interview.

Related Story
Jennifer Lawrence's Kim Kardashian
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Impressive Vocals
JLaw Was Punished for Standing Up to a Director
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ed Sheeran on Whether "Dress" Is About Him
Khloé Kardashian Shows Baby Bump at Party
kevin spacey How Much Is Kevin Spacey's Net Worth?
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Hanging Again
Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr Miranda Kerr reveals she's pregnant
An Exclusive Look at 'The Crown' Season 2
Patty Jenkins Denies Gal Gadot's Boycott
Kate Middleton | ELLE UK Kate Middleton Looks Glowing with Fellow Moms