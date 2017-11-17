Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiancé David Otunga and Receives a Protective Order Against Him

The couple had been together for 10 years.

Getty
Nov 17, 2017

Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé David Otunga have parted ways after a ten-year relationship, though the breakup has been in the works for quite a while.

"They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months," Hudson’s rep tells People. "Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son."

An attorney for Otunga said, "Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child."

The former couple have been engaged since back in 2008, and welcomed their son in 2009.

