Ben Affleck Just Got Super Candid About the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

"I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up."

Nov 17, 2017

Ben Affleck was accused of sexual harassment by Hilarie Burton, who shared a TRL video on Twitter of the actor touching her breast in 2003. Affleck apologized for the incident on twitter, saying he "acted inappropriately," and is now speaking at length about his behavior.

"What I was accused of by a woman was of touching her breast while I gave her a hug," Affleck said during the November 16 episode of The Late Show. "I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologized for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up."

He continued, "It’s just the kind of thing we have to as men I think, as we become more aware of this, be really, really mindful of our behavior and hold ourselves accountable and say, 'If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change. I want to be part of the solution.' And to not shy away from these uncomfortable, or awkward, or strange encounters we might have had."

The actor emphasized the importance of supporting and believing "the voices that are coming forward," and of creating a "business where more women are empowered and in place so that less of this happens." He also took accountability for his male privilege, saying, "I didn’t understand what it’s like to be groped, to be harassed, to be interrupted, talked over, paid less, you know, pushed around, belittled: all the things that women deal with, for me as a man, I have the privilege of not having to deal with."

