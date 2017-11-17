Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Body Double Confirms She's Leaving 'Suits' in an Emotional Goodbye Post

Also they look so much alike, dang.

Nov 17, 2017

Meghan Markle is reportedly leaving Suits in the wake of her relationship with Prince Harry becoming more and more serious, and said reports seem to be 100 percent true judging from the recent Instagram of her body double.

Nicky Bursic, who stands in for Meghan on Suits, posted a sweet message to her co-worker, wishing her all the best in her future endeavors.

Meghan and her costar Patrick J. Abrams have been spotted filming their final episodes of Suits in recent days, and several photos have been floating around the internet of them at work.

The actress is reportedly moving to London once her stint on the show ends, where she's said to be moving in with Prince Harry. The couple aren't engaged yet, but an official announcement is expected potentially in April.

