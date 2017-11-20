Today's Top Stories
1
Selena Gomez Debuts a Bold New Look at the AMAs
2
14 Women Who Should Replace Disgraced Men
3
This Viral Japanese Toner Will Perfect Your Skin
4
12 Fashion Trends That Defined 2017
5
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women

Pink Claims She Wasn't Cringing at Christina Aguilera's AMA Performance

The video kinda speaks for itself....

Getty
Nov 20, 2017

Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Whitney Houston during the 2017 AMAs, and um...Pink's reaction to the performance is best described as iconic. In a viral moment from the show, the singer can be seen looking *deeply* unimpressed by her former rival:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Naturally, Twitter could hardly cope:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

However, Pink took to the social platform to deny her shade-throwing, saying, "Christina f—ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancys."

Pink recently told Andy Cohen that she and Xtina made up during The Voice, saying, "She’s so talented and deep down I’ve had bad days, too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years."

Related Story
Pink Says Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Best Twitter Reactions to Niall Horan's Hat
The Victoria's Secret Angels Get Hair and Makeup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Reawakening of Gwen Stefani
Kim Kardashian Cuts Ties with Stephanie Shepherd
Selena Gomez Accused of Lip Syncing at the AMAs
Meghan Markle | ELLE UK Meghan Markle Arrives in London as 'Suits' Wraps
Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes Staring at Each Other
Lady Gaga Sets Up Her Own AMAs Red Carpet
Madelaine Petsch and Her Boyfriend at the AMAs
Selena Gomez Performs After Kidney Transplant