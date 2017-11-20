Pink Claims She Wasn't Cringing at Christina Aguilera's AMA Performance

Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Whitney Houston during the 2017 AMAs, and um...Pink's reaction to the performance is best described as iconic. In a viral moment from the show, the singer can be seen looking *deeply* unimpressed by her former rival:

Naturally, Twitter could hardly cope:

pink when xtina performing pic.twitter.com/ryiM4l8KvK — sam (@hyungcults) November 20, 2017

Can we just talk about Pink's face during Christina Aguilera's performance😂😂😂😂 It looked a little like this #AMAs pic.twitter.com/SORWtZ3K6a — Jocelyne Lopez (@JocelyneLopez88) November 20, 2017

Pink and Ciara sat there and looked at Christina Aguilera like #AMAs2017 #AMAS pic.twitter.com/vLvncQzgUo — Charlie (@_cvalentino_) November 20, 2017

P!nk's face during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute has me rolling on the floor. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a8y160BRyE — keaton bell (@keatonkildebell) November 20, 2017

However, Pink took to the social platform to deny her shade-throwing, saying, "Christina f—ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancys."

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

Pink recently told Andy Cohen that she and Xtina made up during The Voice, saying, "She’s so talented and deep down I’ve had bad days, too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years."