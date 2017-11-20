Selena Gomez Is Being Accused of Lip Syncing Her AMAs Performance

Selena Gomez returned to stage for the first time since her break from the spotlight, and sang "Wolves" at the AMAs. The super stylish performance was directed by the singer's friend Petra Collins and seemed to be a hit—but Twitter was quick to explode with accusations that Sel lip synced.

Fans were pretty vocal about their disappointment, claiming that Selena's lip syncing was way too obvious:

No hate but Selena Gomez is clearly lip synching #AMAs — Clary (@ClarCrdr) November 20, 2017

Selena Gomez lip syncing til the day she dies. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mKatugM6lX — Z (@xOneinami11ionx) November 20, 2017

Selena Gomez has been lip syncing her entire career but y'all still hype her up because she's pretty #AMAs pic.twitter.com/wlASqStkR8 — totally tubular (@Shadeyxo) November 20, 2017

Meanwhile, some corners of the internet seemed completely here for her choosing to lip sync:

Selena Gomez is literally just SITTING on stage lip syncing. SO MUCH BRAVERY OH MY FUCKING GOD THE LEGEND OF OUR GENERATION I CAN'T BELIEVE IT — frosty (@goldfatty) November 20, 2017

lip-syncing or not, selena gomez is an inspirational legend and there’s no denying her insanely talented voice. it’s an award show people!!! let her perform and have fun!!! #AMAs — abbigail singer (@AbbigailSinger1) November 20, 2017

While others noted that Selena has been through a hell of a lot this year, so maybe everyone should cut her some slack. It's really not *that* big of a deal, right?

Can people not trash Selena Gomez about her performance because she was apparently lip synching? I'd like to see you go through what she has in the past year and perform in front of millions — READY TO CRY AND SCREAM WHILE WATCHING THE AMAS (@asian_repunzel) November 20, 2017

YALL CAN NEVER LEAVE SELENA GOMEZ ALONE! she did amazing and y’all can not accept the fact that she did her best! People will find and do anything to bring anyone down! This is what society has become a place where no one can breathe because you’ll be criticized!!!!!@selenagomez — Rogerzzz (@r_roelio) November 20, 2017

Right. As you were.