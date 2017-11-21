Selena Gomez Just Matched Her New Blonde Hair to a Bright Yellow Dress

Selena Gomez attended the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on November 20 in New York City, and paired her newly blonde hair with a canary yellow dress by Calvin Klein. The results? Instantly iconic.

Selena heading to the Lupus Research Gala! 💜 A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates ⭐️ (@selenamgomezfanss) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

November 20: Selena at the Lupus Research Alliance Gala In New York, NY #selenagomez #lupuswarrior #lupusawareness A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

While at the event, Selena recounted her struggle with lupus, and touched on her recent kidney surgery, reiterating that "it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death" and saying that one of her best friends (AKA Francia Raisa) donated a kidney and it was "the ultimate gift of life."

November 20: Selena talking about her lupus and kidney transplant at the Lupus Research Alliance Gala In New York, NY #selenagomez #lupuswarrior #lupusawareness #lupus A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:11am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The star is currently healthy, and—fortunately—has just a 3-5 percent chance of being afflicted with lupus again.