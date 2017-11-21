Today's Top Stories
Selena Gomez Just Matched Her New Blonde Hair to a Bright Yellow Dress

She attend the Lupus Research Alliance Gala and spoke candidly about her condition.

Nov 21, 2017

Selena Gomez attended the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on November 20 in New York City, and paired her newly blonde hair with a canary yellow dress by Calvin Klein. The results? Instantly iconic.

While at the event, Selena recounted her struggle with lupus, and touched on her recent kidney surgery, reiterating that "it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death" and saying that one of her best friends (AKA Francia Raisa) donated a kidney and it was "the ultimate gift of life."

The star is currently healthy, and—fortunately—has just a 3-5 percent chance of being afflicted with lupus again.

