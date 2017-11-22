Kylie Jenner Snapchats Cutting Her Hair into a Bob with Kitchen Scissors

Kylie Jenner has a fresh new haircut, and it comes courtesy of her best friend Jordyn Woods + a random pair of kitchen scissors.

The reality star, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child and most definitely *didn't* let her stomach show on camera, filmed Jordyn giving her an impromptu bob, and the results are pretty solid.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

"Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors," Kylie said on Snapchat. "Andrew, if you’re watching this—what do you have to say, Jordyn?" Jordyn's response? To emerge from behind Kylie and muse, "Watch out, I’m coming for you!"

File under: Kylie Jenner cut her hair with kitchen scissors, so I cut my hair with kitchen scissors.