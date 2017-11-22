Today's Top Stories
1
14 Women Who Should Replace Disgraced Men
2
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What to Buy When
3
Why “Effortless” Beauty Is a Bullshit Myth
4
12 Fashion Trends That Defined 2017
5
Chelsea Clinton on the Horror of Elephant Trophies

Chrissy Teigen Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Tight Black Dress

Damn, she did a *really* good job hiding her pregnancy.

Snapchat
Nov 22, 2017

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her second child (!!!!!! x 1,000) and announced the news with an absolutely adorable video of her daughter Luna saying there's a "baby" in her stomach.

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But the model has since hit up Snapchat to reveal her bump, saying, "Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told was like, 'uh yeah, we knew thanks.'"

Snapchat

Chrissy seems relatively far along and honestly it's pretty impressive that she managed to keep this from the world considering that she's photographed at events often (most recently, at Kim Kardashian's baby shower November 11). In fact, here she is at Kim's party, doing an epic job of tricking us all.

Related Story
Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Victoria's Secret Show

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Crazy Stories of 10 Celebrity Sex Tapes
30 Over-the-Top Celebrity Maternity Shoots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kris Jenner May Have Confirmed Baby Rumors
Nick Carter Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky​ Break Up
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber's School Photos
10 Biggest Kardashian-Jenner Controversies of 2017
Kylie Jenner Cuts Hair with Kitchen Scissors
Who Is Cyntoia Brown?
Yuja Wang Yuja Wang Is Only As Good As Her Next Performance