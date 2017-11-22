Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her second child (!!!!!! x 1,000) and announced the news with an absolutely adorable video of her daughter Luna saying there's a "baby" in her stomach.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

But the model has since hit up Snapchat to reveal her bump, saying, "Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told was like, 'uh yeah, we knew thanks.'"

Chrissy seems relatively far along and honestly it's pretty impressive that she managed to keep this from the world considering that she's photographed at events often (most recently, at Kim Kardashian's baby shower November 11). In fact, here she is at Kim's party, doing an epic job of tricking us all.



Celebrating KKW baby number three 🌸💚 @chrissyteigen x @monicarosestyle x @kristinestuddmakeup x #jenatkinhair #PadThaiNotPictured🍜 A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:59pm PST