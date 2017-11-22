Today's Top Stories
You Won't Be Able to Tell Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber's School Photos Apart

Literally, they are twins.

Getty
Nov 22, 2017

In the world of mother-daughter lookalikes in Hollywood, no pair are more identical than Cindy Crawford and her model daughter Kaia Gerber. Like, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe come close, but guys—Cindy and Kaia's genetic similarities are next-level.

Getty
And while the internet has talked at length about how much Kaia looks like a young Cindy, the iconic supermodel just shared school photos of both herself and her daughter—and if it weren't for the black-and-white filter on Cindy, we'd barely be able to tell them apart.

School pics, now and then.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Truly, spooky. For more Kaia/Cindy twinning moments, head over here:

Related Story
Cindy Crawford's Daughter Looks Just Like Her

