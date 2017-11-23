Kris Jenner Just Tried on the Best Disguises to Go Holiday Shopping

As most people know, the Kardashians love wearing wigs. From Kylie's array of magical, multi-colored wigs, to Kim's incredibly natural looking fake hair, the Kardashians and the Jenners are masters at changing their style on a regular basis. Which is why it's so fun to watch the family matriarch try out different looks.

In a segment from a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner tries on wigs, and a beard. And the reason for her dramatic style transformation? As Kris says, "In recent years, it's become a little more challenging to go shopping..." and she needs a disguise in order to brave stores over the holidays. Makes sense.

Watch Kris' amazing style change now, and marvel at just how great she looks with a blonde bob: