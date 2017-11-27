Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Explains How Prince Harry Proposed to Her

"It's a love story, baby just say yes." —Taylor Swift but also us.

Nov 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged to be married (Spring 2018, come at us), and the pair just made an official appearance to announce their engagement.

Much like William and Kate Middleton before them, Harry and Meghan showed up for a brief on-camera interview with Mishal Husain, who wasted no time peppering them with questions about how Harry popped the question to his actress girlfriend.

Though there was no *huge* grand gesture, the proposal happened a couple weeks ago and was extremely romantic at the couple's home at Nottingham Cottage:

"It was just a cozy night roasting chicken," says Markle. ”It was an amazing surprise and so sweet…very romantic."

FYI, her stunning yellow gold diamond ring is made out of diamonds that belonged to Diana. That's a pretty sweet story as well, which you can read about right over this way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged!
Your First Look at Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring

