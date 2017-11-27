Today's Top Stories
So Cute: Prince Harry Asked for Permission from Meghan Markle’s Mom Before Proposing

Obviously, she said yes.

Nov 27, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged and planning a Spring 2018 wedding (!!!!) and it looks like Harry went a pretty traditional route during the proposal process: He asked for permission.

Apparently, Harry talked to Meghan's mom Doria Ragland before popping the question, per People. She obviously said yes, and even released a statement of support via Kensington Palace, along with Meghan's father Thomas Markle.

Harry's been pretty clear about his desire to get to know Meghan's family. In fact, Doria attended the closing ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games with Meghan and Harry in September.

William and Kate React to Harry's Engagement

