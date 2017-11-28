Today's Top Stories
1
These Are Meghan Markle's Potential Bridesmaids
2
Your Makeup Game Plan for Holiday-Party Season
3
The 15 Best Body-Positive Moments of 2017
4
Why Derms Want You to Use Vitamin C on Your Face
5
Most Eye Creams Suck, but These 6 Are Magical

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing but Body Glitter in a Completely Nude Photo

She's back at it.

Instagram
Nov 28, 2017

Kim Kardashian is known for posting naked photos of herself to Instagram—but with moments of body positivity comes body shaming, so it's been a hot second since Kim sent the internet collective nudes.

But it looks like she's back at it, because the entrepreneur/reality star just got undressed, put on a layer of body glitter, snapped a pic to promote KKW Beauty, and posted it to social.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Sneak Peek #comingsoon

A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

There's really no other response to be had here other than YESSSS KIM! Whether or not you're a fan of the Kardashians, Kim deserves applause for being a constant proponent of body positivity, and for giving approximately zero f*cks about the criticism she gets (sometimes, from major celebrities!) for being one. In the words (er, hands?) of Nicole Kidman at the Oscars:

Related Story
The 15 Best Body-Positive Moments of 2017

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez The Weeknd Purged His Insta of Selena
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Marry in May
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Who Set Up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Bella and Kendall Are on the Most Epic Vacation
The Reason Behind Prince Harry's Odd Hand Gesture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Cute BTS Video
How the Royal Engagement Interviews Differed
6 Major Ways Meghan Markle Has Broken Royal Protoc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Candid
Prince Harry on How He Proposed to Meghan Markle