Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin Are on a Luxurious Beach Vacation Without You

Literally, why weren't we invited.

Instagram
Nov 28, 2017

In case you hadn't noticed your Instagram feed lighting up with beach pics, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are on vacation together celebrating Hailey Baldwin's 21st birthday.

🌈

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

moments ❤️

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The trio were joined in the Caribbean by a fleet of famous friends including Isabella Peschardt, Camila Morrone, Renell Medrano, and Justine Skye.

GOODLOVE

A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on

💋

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

And from the looks of the photos, everyone is having a great time without us (not bitter, it's fine, we like the short, cold, and dark days of NYC).

💙

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

🐬☀️

A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on

To use the most dated 2016-era expression ever, squad goals.

