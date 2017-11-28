Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin Are on a Luxurious Beach Vacation Without You

In case you hadn't noticed your Instagram feed lighting up with beach pics, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are on vacation together celebrating Hailey Baldwin's 21st birthday.

🌈 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

moments ❤️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:55am PST

The trio were joined in the Caribbean by a fleet of famous friends including Isabella Peschardt, Camila Morrone, Renell Medrano, and Justine Skye.

GOODLOVE A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

And from the looks of the photos, everyone is having a great time without us (not bitter, it's fine, we like the short, cold, and dark days of NYC).

💙 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

🐬☀️ A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

To use the most dated 2016-era expression ever, squad goals.