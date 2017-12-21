Today's Top Stories
1
Our Most Read, Shared, and Loved Stories of 2017
2
The 15 Best Lightweight Down Jackets
3
Inside the Wild World of "Pony Play" Sex
4
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for the Procrastinators
5
7 Huge Beauty Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Official Engagement Portrait

She looks every bit a princess. Er, duchess.

Shutterstock
Dec 21, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married in May 2018, and their official engagement portrait has been released by Kensington Palace. Not to be confused with images from their "photo call," which are, in case you hadn't noticed, completely delightful.

Related Story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Photos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the official portrait, the pair strike a slightly less casual pose, and look...well, royal AF. The photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House, Windsor. In the photos, Meghan is wearing a Ralph and Russo gown while Harry opted for a blue suit.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The royal couple even decided to bless us with a third photo, overwhelmed by the love and support they've been receiving throughout the world.

Here's William and Kate's engagement portrait (by Mario Testino) for comparison:

Mario Testino / Clarence House
Related Stories
The Reason Behind Prince Harry's Odd Hand Gesture
How the Royal Engagement Interviews Differed

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Princess Michael of Kent Apologizes for Broach
Princess Wears Racist Brooch to Lunch with Markle
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Gifts
Was Khloé's Pregnancy Announcement an Ad?
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Reunite
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Do the Electric Slide
Katy Perry Might Cameo in Taylor Swift Video
Miss America CEO Emails Reveal Name-Calling & More
Britney Spears to Perform on New Year's Eve
The Biggest Celebrity PR Scandals of 2017