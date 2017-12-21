See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Official Engagement Portrait

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married in May 2018, and their official engagement portrait has been released by Kensington Palace. Not to be confused with images from their "photo call," which are, in case you hadn't noticed, completely delightful.



In the official portrait, the pair strike a slightly less casual pose, and look...well, royal AF. The photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House, Windsor. In the photos, Meghan is wearing a Ralph and Russo gown while Harry opted for a blue suit.

The royal couple even decided to bless us with a third photo, overwhelmed by the love and support they've been receiving throughout the world.

Here's William and Kate's engagement portrait (by Mario Testino) for comparison: