Pregnant Kylie Jenner Covers Up Her Baby Bump with a Christmas Sweater

That's one way to do it.

Nov 30, 2017

Unless literally the entire internet is incorrect, Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child—and is going to *extreme* lengths to hide said pregnancy. The beauty entrepreneur has somehow managed not to be photographed with her bump, and is instead only showing herself on her terms (side note: more than fair) from the waist up.

Case in point: the above video, in which Kylie disguised her bump under a giant Christmas sweater for a game of Never Have I Ever with her friends. (Things we learned: Kylie has hooked up in a pool and fooled around in a bathroom, and she's never cheated on a boyfriend.)

Kylie is said to be expecting a baby girl with Travis Scott, and she was reportedly four months along in late September—which puts her due date around February.

