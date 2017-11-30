Today's Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Models Accused of Saying the N-Word in Backstage Video

They were singing "Bodak Yellow" at the time.

Getty
Nov 30, 2017

A behind the scenes video of the Victoria's Secret models singing Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow" has surfaced on the internet, and in the footage multiple models can be heard repeating the line: "I don’t wanna choose and I’m quick to cut a n***** off."

As Twitter was quick to point out, this is a room full of mostly white women, and the fact that they sung this lyric is problematic. Here are some reactions to the video:

The video appears to have been filmed by Karlie Kloss, who, FYI, made a BTS video of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that you can watch below:

