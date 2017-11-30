Victoria's Secret Models Accused of Saying the N-Word in Backstage Video

A behind the scenes video of the Victoria's Secret models singing Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow" has surfaced on the internet, and in the footage multiple models can be heard repeating the line: "I don’t wanna choose and I’m quick to cut a n***** off."

The Victoria's Secret angels singing Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" backstage. pic.twitter.com/gGFbNBnQLI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 29, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As Twitter was quick to point out, this is a room full of mostly white women, and the fact that they sung this lyric is problematic. Here are some reactions to the video:

If you’re not black, don’t say the N word. Point. Blank. Period.



So who said it ? — Stefan (@insatiablevices) November 29, 2017

wait did those mayonnaise’s just say the n word pic.twitter.com/z48WuM6L9B — Jabe (@hostilitay) November 29, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So these privileged female models are allowed to say the n word? i THINK THE FUCK NOT & don’t come @ me w/ the bs excuse “they were just singing the song,” BECAUSE ITS NOT OKAY — - (@Ariliaaa) November 29, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

That one Victoria's Secret model knew what was up immediately. She was getting down to Cardi B and stopped right at the n-word, and looked into the camera like... pic.twitter.com/b6upnwtLf2 — Marty. (@Atwitisborn) November 29, 2017

Cardi B watching that video of the Victoria's Secret models saying the n word. pic.twitter.com/JEc9UIFQSv — jc || pinned. (@froysbutler) November 29, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The video appears to have been filmed by Karlie Kloss, who, FYI, made a BTS video of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that you can watch below: