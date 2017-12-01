Today's Top Stories
1
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It
2
The Strict Marriage Traditions of the Royal Family
3
The 5 Best Highlighters for Every Holiday Party
4
2018 Will Be the Year of These 8 Rising Musicians
5
50 Times Women Dominated in 2017

Selena Gomez Breaks Down Weeping on Stage

Welp, this is an emotional way to start the weekend.

Getty
Dec 1, 2017

Selena Gomez attended Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she casually picked up the Woman of the Year Award. But the singer said she wished the award had gone to her best friend Francia Raisa, who saved Selena's life by donating a kidney before her surgery.

Selena ended up giving giving a highly emotional speech saying as much, and at one point broke down crying.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I think Francia should be getting this award," Selena said through tears. “She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky."

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Selena had a kidney transplant over the summer thanks to complications with lupus, which she's been struggling with for years. She recently recounted her heath problems at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala, saying, "it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death."

Related Story
Selena Gomez Matches Her New Hair to Her Dress

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Winslet Reenacted an Iconic 'Titanic' Scene
Kate Middleton Won’t Be Meghan’s Bridesmaid
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 How Meghan Markle's Life Will Change as a Royal
Prince William Won't Be Harry's Best Man
Chrissy Teigen's Pan Am Themed Birthday Party
Photos: Prince Harry and Meghan's First Outing
Matt Lauer and wife Annette Roque Who Is Annette Roque? 9 Facts About Matt Lauer's
Prince Harry Gets Asked About Being a "Ginger"
Watch Young Meghan Markle Argue Against Sexism
Harry and Meghan's First Public Engagement