Selena Gomez Breaks Down Weeping on Stage

Selena Gomez attended Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she casually picked up the Woman of the Year Award. But the singer said she wished the award had gone to her best friend Francia Raisa, who saved Selena's life by donating a kidney before her surgery.

Selena ended up giving giving a highly emotional speech saying as much, and at one point broke down crying.

"Francia should get this award...she saved my life." - Selena Gomez



"I think Francia should be getting this award," Selena said through tears. “She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky."



Selena had a kidney transplant over the summer thanks to complications with lupus, which she's been struggling with for years. She recently recounted her heath problems at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala, saying, "it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death."