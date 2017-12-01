Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show PDA During Their First Public Engagement

They couple couldn't keep their hands off each other in Nottingham.

Dec 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially starting their royal duties hand-in-hand and arm-in-arm—which as we know is typically a nope for royal couples, and is a rule they've broken before.

The pair made their first joint engagement together in Nottingham, where they were greeted by more than a thousand people. They were first seen arriving at Nottingham Station, holding hands and looking thrilled to be there:

Meghan wore suede booties for the occasion, along with a navy double breasted coat by Mackage (which is tragically sold out), and she seemed more than thrilled to say hello to the crowd.

Also, if you're wondering whether or not Meghan's ring made an appearance, the answer is yes:

The pair's visit to Nottingham will consist of a trip to Terrence Higgins Trust for a World AIDS Day charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary, as well as the Nottingham Academy, and a "hip hop opera."

