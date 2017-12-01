Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show PDA During Their First Public Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially starting their royal duties hand-in-hand and arm-in-arm—which as we know is typically a nope for royal couples, and is a rule they've broken before.

The pair made their first joint engagement together in Nottingham, where they were greeted by more than a thousand people. They were first seen arriving at Nottingham Station, holding hands and looking thrilled to be there:

Meghan wore suede booties for the occasion, along with a navy double breasted coat by Mackage (which is tragically sold out), and she seemed more than thrilled to say hello to the crowd.



First video of Harry and Meghan! pic.twitter.com/pH9T2LQI6f — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 1, 2017

Also, if you're wondering whether or not Meghan's ring made an appearance, the answer is yes:

The pair's visit to Nottingham will consist of a trip to Terrence Higgins Trust for a World AIDS Day charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary, as well as the Nottingham Academy, and a "hip hop opera."

